Lawmaker shuns the political interference in the educational sector 

Date: 2022-03-06T15:01:46+0000

Shafaq News/ A member of the State of Law bloc on Sunday in the Iraqi parliament warned of the disruption of the academic process in the country, hinting at political interference in the affairs of the academic institution. In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, MP Jawad al-Boulani accused parties he did not name of undermining the academic institution in the country to serve their political agendas. The lawmaker said, "we endorse the Independence of the institution and shun the political interference in the affairs of the ministry of education." "Constantly shuffling the universities' deans and departments ahead of the end of the government's era does not serve the interest of education in Iraq," he added, "some parties are trying to undermine the educational sector, as it did before with other government departments." Last week, the General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers issued a circular that assigns the caretaker head of al-Mustansiriyah University, Hameed Fadhel, to the duties of the head of al-Qasem al-Khadraa University.

