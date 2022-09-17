Lawmaker says unknown reasons halt the completion of the fiber optic internet project in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The construction of the fiber optic internet cable in Iraq has been halted for unknown reasons, member of al-Fatah bloc Karim Oleywi said on Saturday.

"The Iraqis have been suffering from the poor internet service for ages. For this reason, the national fiber optic cable project in Iraq must be completed as soon as possible," he said in a post he shared on Facebook.

The lawmaker called on the relevant authorities to reveal the reasons behind halting the project's conclusion.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the spokesperson for the National Internet Project in Iraq, Mohammad Saadoun, confirmed that parties he referred to as "unknown" are hindering the delivery of this service to houses.