Shafaq News/ Two members of a lawmaker's personal protection team were reportedly injured in a fire exchange in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Sunday evening.

A source revealed that the personal protection officers of the State of Law Coalition's member, Muhannad al-Khazraji, were transferred to the Sheikh Zayid Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in a fire exchange with a person who fled later.

The injured persons were kept in custody for investigation, the source said.