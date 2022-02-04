Lawmaker questions al-Kadhimi's government financial approach

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmaker Hasan Hadi al-Slami submitted a list of four parliamentary questions to the bureau of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, an official document revealed on Friday.

The member of the Iraqi legislative body inquired about the legal basis and benefits of the devaluation of the national currency and the circumstances that hinder the reversal of the dicision.

"What happened to the revenues yielded from the difference between the exchange rate set for oil sale transactions in the 2021 budget law and the actual price of the market?" he asked.

He also sought explanation for the delay of the 2021 supplement budget and the 2022 general budget.