Lawmaker on al-Sudani's trial period for governors: unneeded experiment

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's decision to grant governors a six-month ultimatum to prove their competence is an unneeded "experiment", said lawmaker Hadi al-Salami in a press conference on Tuesday.

"Most director-generals, ministers, secretaries, and governors are facing financial and administrative corruption accusations," he said, "it would have been more convenient if the prime minister looked into the reports of the integrity commission before making such a decision."

"Those reports are definitely sufficient for his assessment since the director-generals have been in office for many years," he added.

Al-Salami said that Iraqis are not an experimentation field and it is not acceptable to give the officeholders such an ultimatum.

"Our demand is uncompromising: dismissing Najaf governor for poor services, and financial and administrative corruption in all the state institutions," he said