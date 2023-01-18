Lawmaker invites al-Sudani to visit Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Khaled al-Obaidi on Wednesday invited Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani to visit Nineveh and inspect the progress of the government projects in it.

Al-Obaidi's remarks came during a meeting with the al-Sudani in the latter's bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today.

According to an official readout, al-Obaidi and al-Sudani discussed the latest updates on the political arena in Iraq, the situation in Nineveh, and the demands of the people of the governorate.

"The success of any government requires political support and stability," al-Obaidi said, "al-Azm alliance endorses the incumbent government's endeavors to rectify the course of the state."

Al-Obaidi commended the cabinet's commitment to its government program, and efforts to diversify the economy of the country and improve the living conditions of the citizens.

The lawmaker, according to the readout, presented his vision of the security situation in the governorate and commended the government's decree for canceling the security check and its role in facilitating their paperwork at government agencies.

Al-Obaidi and al-Sudani agreed to support Nineveh in order to help it shrug off the dust of war and restore its social and economic status.

The lawmaker invited the prime minister to Nineveh to gain first-hand information about the situation of its hospitals, schools, universities, and factories, and inquire about the progress of the airport construction.