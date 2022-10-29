Lawmaker files a travel ban motion against Iraq's former Oil Minister

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Zahra al-Bajjari on Saturday said it had lodged a travel ban motion against Iraq's former Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail over alleged involvement in corruption cases.

Al-Bajjari said in a statement that she also asked for an intensive investigation with Ismail, who has 68 financial and administrative corruption lawsuits filed against him.

The lawmaker added that Ismail two obtained two passports from foreign countries in exchange for facilities he provided during his tenure as a minister, warning that he might use them to leave the country and avoid prosecution.