Lawmaker calls for an investigation into the Iraqi army's airstrike against camel wranglers in Nineveh 

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Nayef al-Shammari on Sunday urged Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) to start an investigation into the friendly fire that killed civilians in the west of al-Hadar district yesterday, Saturday.

"An Iraqi fighter jet targeted two camel wranglers yesterday," al-Shammari said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the victims, according to preliminary investigations, belong to the Shammar tribe. They have no security record, and there was no sign of suspicious security activity in the area."

"This flagrant mistake resulted in the death of two persons for no reason. Such mistakes require opening an investigation to uncover its circumstances and prevent its recurrence."