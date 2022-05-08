Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Lawmaker calls for an investigation into the Iraqi army's airstrike against camel wranglers in Nineveh 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-08T19:56:27+0000
Lawmaker calls for an investigation into the Iraqi army's airstrike against camel wranglers in Nineveh 

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Nayef al-Shammari on Sunday urged Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) to start an investigation into the friendly fire that killed civilians in the west of al-Hadar district yesterday, Saturday.

"An Iraqi fighter jet targeted two camel wranglers yesterday," al-Shammari said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the victims, according to preliminary investigations, belong to the Shammar tribe. They have no security record, and there was no sign of suspicious security activity in the area."

"This flagrant mistake resulted in the death of two persons for no reason. Such mistakes require opening an investigation to uncover its circumstances and prevent its recurrence."

related

"Dangerous prisoners" to be transferred from Nineveh to "tighter prisons"

Date: 2021-05-21 17:44:23
"Dangerous prisoners" to be transferred from Nineveh to "tighter prisons"

The Federal Government to submit another budget within months, MP says

Date: 2021-02-18 12:21:22
The Federal Government to submit another budget within months, MP says

Iraqi Army kills a prominent ISIS leader in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-10 17:57:07
Iraqi Army kills a prominent ISIS leader in Nineveh

Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-14 19:58:34
Rockets hit Zelikan camp in Nineveh

Sleeper cells members arrest in western Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-10 17:37:25
Sleeper cells members arrest in western Nineveh

Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS prominent leader

Date: 2021-11-10 08:45:41
Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS prominent leader

Iraqi forces kill ISIS members south of Mosul

Date: 2021-10-06 07:25:47
Iraqi forces kill ISIS members south of Mosul

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island