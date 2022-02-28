Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Lawmaker asks public prosecution to sue finance minister and CBI governor

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-28T11:15:12+0000
Lawmaker asks public prosecution to sue finance minister and CBI governor

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi lawmaker has asked the public prosecutor to commence legal proceedings against the Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb Makhif, for charges related to foreign currency smuggling.

In a correspondence addressing the Iraqi public prosecutor, MP Hadi al-Salami accused Allawi and Makhif of "corruption" and "wasting public funds" via the currency auctions the CBI organizes on five occasions weekly.

Al-Salami cited a former correspondence with Makhif in which the latter pinned the devaluation decision on Allawi and avoided justifying the difference between the CBI sales and "forged" external remittance invoices.

"The CBI sold $37 billion in 2020 as credits. However, the value of the imported goods is registered in the customs administration is less than $14 billion. There is a huge difference between the funds sold by the CBI and the corresponding external transfers."

The lawmaker accused Minister Allawi and Governor Makhif of "intentionally harming the public funds and citizens" in accordance with Article 111 of the Iraqi Penal Code of 1969.

related

Iraqi Minister of Finance to visit Iran soon

Date: 2020-09-04 15:47:08
Iraqi Minister of Finance to visit Iran soon

Blazes gutted a shop near the CBI

Date: 2021-02-09 10:38:46
Blazes gutted a shop near the CBI

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-10 11:01:35
CBI sales inched up today

CBI sold +4$ billion in January currency auctions

Date: 2022-02-01 09:59:37
CBI sold +4$ billion in January currency auctions

Iraqi parliament to form a committee to oversee the CBI's work, source

Date: 2022-02-19 12:48:20
Iraqi parliament to form a committee to oversee the CBI's work, source