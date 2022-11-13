Lawmaker accuses the new head of Integrity commission of corruption.. Supreme Judicial Council responds

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-13T19:25:20+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council on Saturday dismissed the corruption allegations against the new chief of the country's integrity commission as unfounded in a bid to appease the controversy that followed his appointment. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani relieved Judge Alaa Jawad al-Saedi from the duties of the integrity commission chairperson at his request, and appointed Judge Haidar Hanoun Zayer as his replacement. The move stirred a subsequent wave of controversy, with the head of the Huqouq parliamentary bloc, Hussein Mo'nes, accusing Judge Zayer of financial and administrative corruption. Lawmaker Mo'nes said in a statement that Judge Zayer was dismissed from his position on July 22, 2016, for charges related to financial and administrative corruption. However, the Supreme Judicial Council sided with Zayer, who served as the head of Maysan's Court of Cassation prior to today's appointment, stressing that the Council would "never assign a person with corruption suspicions as a head of a Cassation court." "The controversy raised against him is unfounded," the statement said.

