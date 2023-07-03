Lawmaker Says the Approval of the Long-Awaited Hydrocarbons Law Can End Baghdad-Erbil Financial Disputes

Shafaq News/ Ali Abdul Sattar Al-Mashkur, a member of the Oil and Gas Committee in the Iraqi parliament, on Monday expressed optimism about approving the Oil and Gas Law during the current legislative term, ultimately "mercy" killing the financial and oil-related disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

The Oil and Gas Law, languishing in the Iraqi parliament since its first term, is one of the significant sticking points where a preliminary agreement has been reached between both sides. However, emerging differences continue to impede its passage.

The bill, waiting for legislation since 2005, stipulates that the responsibility for managing the country's oil fields should fall under a national oil company, overseen by a specialized federal council.

Al-Mashkur told Shafaq News Agency that "the Oil and Gas Law has been returned to the Council of Ministers to amend some of its clauses, waiting for the completion of the amendments and to be put to vote during the current parliamentary term".

"The bill, if approved, will regulate the oil and financial relationship between the provinces, districts, the Kurdistan Regional Government, and the federal government".

Al-Mashkur emphasized that "the primary reason for rolling out the Oil and Gas Law and its approval after 18 years of delay is to resolve the perennial dispute between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government".

In reference to potential political disputes arising concurrently with the passage of the law's provisions, al-Mashkur believes that "all the bills are fraught with disagreements and political tug-of-wars, and it's impossible to achieve absolute acceptance from all parties on certain legislations".