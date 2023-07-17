Lawmaker Says Government Objection would not Delay Budget Approval

Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq's parliamentary finance committee on Monday said that the government's appeals before the federal court would have no impact on the implementation of the country's triennial budget.

"In essence, it is the government objections that find themselves in suspension, not the budget law," said Jamal Kocher, a committee member, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency.

The lawmaker assured that the government's legal appeals were unlikely to delay the progression of the budget law.

As the murmur of the impending cabinet meeting set for Tuesday reverberates through the corridors of power, Kocher said that it may be the springboard for the implementation of the budget law.

Earlier in the month, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudanil lodged an appeal with the Supreme Federal Court, challenging the constitutionality of certain provisions in the budget law.

Al-Sudani beseeched the court to issue an order to interrupt the roll-out of the contested clauses until a judicial resolution is reached.