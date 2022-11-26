Lawmaker: Islamic jurisprudence, voting basis impede enacting the federal court bill

Shafaq News/ The role of the Islamic jurisprudence experts and the voting basis hinder the legislation of a bill on the federal court, an Iraqi lawmaker revealed on Saturday.

"A group of lawmakers is leading an initiative to draft the federal court bill," a member of the parliament's legal committee, Raed al-Maliki, told Shafaq News Agency, "the previous parliament only amended law no. 30 of 2005. It did not enact a new law."

"The rulings of the supreme federal court might be illegitimate because it acts without a law," he added.

"Two main points of contention that impede enacting the bill. The first is the role of the Islamic jurisprudence experts, while the second is the voting basis," he said.

"Should a ruling be made by consensus or super majority?", he continued, "the Kurds are lobbying for making decisions by consensus, but the other parties want to maintain the super-majority vote."