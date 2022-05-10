Report

Lawmaker: +3 billion dinars in salaries for 300 phantom public servants in Dhi Qar 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-10T14:27:27+0000
Shafaq News/ More than three hundred phantom public servants earn more than three million dinars in salaries in one of Dhi Qar's municipality departments, lawmker Naysan al-Zayer revealed on Tuesday.

The documents al-Zayer proffered to the Nasiriyah court of Integrity and the Governorate headquarters showed that "more than 300 persons, either non-existent or outside the line of duty, are on the payroll of the Souq al-Shoyoukh municipality."

"This raised the ceiling of the salaries from 1.4 to 4 billion dinars," al-Zayer said, urging the court and the governor's bureau to take the necessary legal measures against the persons who orchestrated and executed this plot.

