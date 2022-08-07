Law enforcement use live bullets to disperse a demonstration in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq's law enforcement forces deployed live bullets to disperse a demonstration near the headquarters of a Chinese oil company in the southern governorate of Maysan, eyewitnesses reported on Sunday.

The eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrators clashed with the security forces in al-Kahla district, southeast Maysan.

"The security forces used live bullets, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators who gathered at the front gates of PetroChina headquarters," an eyewitness added.

"Some demonstrators sustained varying injuries in the clashes. Many have been arrested as well," the eyewitness continued.

"The demonstrators demanded sparing some water for the marches of the district and improving the services and infrastructure," another said.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency that PetroChina might decamp from Iraq if the demonstrations near its sites in the southern governorate of Maysan continue to jeopardize the safety of its employees.

The source who is familiar with the matter revealed that the company said it might relocate to another governorate or leave the country if the demonstrators continue to hamper with the company's security and the safety of its workers.

"If the Chinese company leaves the country, Iraq will lose 500 thousand barrels a day," the source said, "more than 5000 Iraqis will also lose their jobs."

"Locals from al-Kahla area demand the company provide them with potable water and electricity. However, this is not within the mandate or capabilities," the source continued.

"It also resolutely rejected offering more job grades," the source continued.