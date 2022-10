Shafaq News/ Security authorities on Saturday detained two "infiltrators" said they are bent on spreading chaos in the demonstrations held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to mark the anniversary of the October 2019 protest.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the arrestees were caught in possession of glass balls, sticks, and masks.

SMC said that the security forces will continue to secure the peaceful demonstrations and take all the necessary measures to maintain self-restraint.