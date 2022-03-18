Report

Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Date: 2022-03-18T06:20:05+0000
Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Shafaq News / COVID-19 affects over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 466 million cases. (466,535,026.)

6,088,152 deaths and 398,154,316 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers.

The US ranks on the top with 81,350,883 cases and 996,072 deaths, while India is in second place with 43,004,005 cases and 516,312 deaths.

Brazil, France, the UK, Germany, Russia, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are the most infected countries.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (40th in the world) with 2,315,134 cases and 25,119 deaths, followed by Jordan (44th in the world) with 1,680,179 cases and 13,959 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Morocco are also the most affected Arab countries.

Reuters Covid-19 tracer showed that the infections are still rising in 27 countries.

So far, at least 188 countries have begun vaccinating people for the Coronavirus and have administered at least 10,749,136,000 doses of the vaccine.

Of every 100 infections last reported worldwide, more than 58 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region reports a million new infections about every day and has reported more than 129,806,000 since the pandemic began.

