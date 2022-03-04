Latest on the worldwide spread of Coronavirus

Shafaq News / So far, COVID-19 affects over 215 countries and territories worldwide.

Worldometers.com, which shows the latest update of countries and territories and their continental, regional classification based on the United Nations geoscheme, showed that global coronavirus cases rose to more than 442 million cases. (442,413,066.)

6,001,844 deaths and 375,259,135 recoveries were registered according to Worldometers.

The US ranks on the top with 80,843,570 cases and 981,729 deaths, while India is in second place with 42,951,556 cases and 514,620 deaths.

Brazil, France, the UK, Russia, Turkey, France, Iran, Germany, and Italy are the most infected countries.

In the Arab world, Iraq ranks 1st (40th in the world) with 2,306,092 cases and 25,028 deaths, followed by Jordan (44th in the world) with 1,638,228 cases and 13,849 deaths.

The UAE, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Morocco are also the most affected Arab countries.

Reuters estimates that COVID-19 infections are still rising in 13 countries.

So far, at least 185 countries have begun vaccinating people for the Coronavirus and have administered at least 10,649,798,000 doses of the vaccine.

Gibraltar leads the world and has administered enough vaccine doses for 168% of its population, assuming every person needs two doses.

Of every 100 infections last reported worldwide, more than 43 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region reports a million new infections every day and has reported more than 118,780,000 since the pandemic.