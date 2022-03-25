Report

Largest independent bloc to attend tomorrow's session 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-25T20:59:09+0000
Largest independent bloc to attend tomorrow's session 

Shafaq News / The Independent alliance "for the people", which includes 28 representatives, announced that it will attend the Presidential vote session on Saturday.

The head of the alliance, MP Shaswar Abdulwahed, said in a tweet that his bloc will attend the session only if the trilateral alliance signs and pledges to implement a 17-item paper that his bloc has set.

Abdulwahed said that attending the Parliament sessions is, "the right thing to do and does not indicate standing with any party."

"Not attending the session is literally abandoning the Parliament and standing with a certain party", he pointed out.

