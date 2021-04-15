Report

Large sums of dollars found under the rubble in Mosul

Shafaq News / a reliable security source reported that large sums of dollars were found while removing the rubble from a destroyed house in Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that part of the money was looted by the workers who fled to an unknown destination, pointing out that the citizen informed the Bab al-Shat police station, which stepped in and put the money in the station.

However, a committee was formed by the order of the Nineveh Investigation Court judge to inventory the amount, as by the source.

