Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Large quantities of drugs had been seized in Al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-24T08:10:27+0000
Large quantities of drugs had been seized in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / the media spokesman for the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Major Gen. Yahya Rasool, announced on Wednesday that large quantities of drugs had been seized in Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq.

"Based on intelligence, the 1st Infantry Division command seized about 4 kg of crystal drugs and approximately seven million narcotic pills for smuggling east of Al-Rutba district in Al-Anbar.” Rasool said in a statement today.

Last week, 782 suspects of terrorism and drug trafficking have been arrested in the governorates of Basra, Nineveh, Al-Anbar and Saladin in 2020.

A security source in the Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate revealed to Shafaq News Agency that 48 wholesalers of illegal drugs was arrested, and thousands of narcotic pills known as “01” and drug crystals were seized.

The source, who requested anonymity, confirmed that "the Syrian borders is the main reason for these escalating numbers in terrorism and drug trafficking, as ISIS exploits the security gaps on those areas.”

According to the Source, The majority of drug dealers come from Lebanon, taking advantage of the weak security gaps in Syria and Iraq, reaching western Al-Anbar regions where they distribute drugs to the other Iraqi governorates.

In this context, the security expert, Major Gen. Tariq Al-Asal, said the gaps on the Iraqi-Syrian borders facilitate ISIS militants to move and smuggle. 

Al-Asal explained to Shafaq News Agency, "It is not possible to secure the borders without an agreement between the two parties (Baghdad and Damascus), and for now, this is not possible because many Syrian areas are not under the control of the Syrian army."

“Eliminating ISIS is not only with weapon, but rather this issue needs to address the causes of extremism and to know the financiers of ISIS.” He added.

related

“Al-Kadhimi has failed to implement his promises to the families of the victims in Al-Anbar”, MP says

Date: 2020-12-03 10:29:33
“Al-Kadhimi has failed to implement his promises to the families of the victims in Al-Anbar”, MP says

The Iraqi intelligence agency arrests two terrorists responsible for Al-Anbar bombing

Date: 2020-10-30 17:09:41
The Iraqi intelligence agency arrests two terrorists responsible for Al-Anbar bombing

Security forces arrest 13 terrorists in seize 46 missiles in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-24 13:30:25
Security forces arrest 13 terrorists in seize 46 missiles in Al-Anbar

Investigations reveal a terrorist network in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-11-25 16:45:50
Investigations reveal a terrorist network in Al-Anbar

UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016

Date: 2020-08-30 13:47:26
UN: 1000+ missing Iraqi from Al-Anbar in 2015-2016

ISIS militants were killed in Al-Anbar, Baghdad’ vehicle is free of explosive materials

Date: 2021-01-29 13:13:46
ISIS militants were killed in Al-Anbar, Baghdad’ vehicle is free of explosive materials

A high-ranking ISIS leader arrested in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-13 17:46:13
A high-ranking ISIS leader arrested in Al-Anbar

Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-12 12:43:36
Two terrorists killed and another arrested in Diyala and Al-Anbar