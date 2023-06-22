Large-Scale Operation Nets 15 Wanted Terrorists, Military Intelligence Says

Shafaq News/Iraq's Military Intelligence Directorate on Thursday said that 15 persons with ties to the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group has been captured in a series of security operations in several Iraqi governorates.
These operations, according to an official statement, were carried out in three governorates.
The arrestees are listed as 'wanted' by judicial authorities, as per the statement.
"In a meticulously coordinated effort, relying on precise intelligence inputs from the 7th, 10th, 15th, 16th, and 21st divisions of the Military Intelligence Directorate, a series of strategic ambushes were executed across the provinces of Nineveh, Saladin, and al-Anbar," the statement read.
The operations unfolded across several geographical locations including the district of Baj and the areas of Rashad and Aytha, the security posts of Martyr Sabhan and Jebab, and extended to locations such as Rabia, Karma, Qa'im, Shirqat, and Mosul.
The operation culminated in the apprehension of 15 wanted terrorists, sought under the stringent provisions of Article 4 relating to terrorism.
The Military Intelligence Directorate said that the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the relevant authorities in full compliance with legal protocols.