Large Fire at a Basra Power Station and A Complete Electricity Shutdown

Shafaq News / A fire broke out at a power station in Basra governorate on Saturday, creating power disruptions, coinciding with a technical issue that caused several Iraqi regions to go out of power.

According to sources, the fire broke out at the al-Bakr secondary station in Basra, causing the collapse of loads in the southern regions and the power line between the central and southern governorates.

Earlier today, a source informed Shafaq News Agency that the reason for the collapse of the electrical system is due to a technical defect in the Wasit 400 line, linking the central and southern governorates, noting that "there is a general alert for maintenance teams to find faults and restore electricity to all areas."

On the other hand, the Electricity Ministry of Iraq made no statement regarding the incident or the power outage.