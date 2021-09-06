Landmines stumble projects progress in Shatt al-Arab, local official says

Shafaq News/ Iran supplies the Iraqi side of Shalamcheh border crossing with water and electricity and landmines hinder the progress of projects in Shatt al-Arab, Deputy Commissioner Haidar Tohme said on Monday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Tohme said, "The administration of district faced a huge difficulty clearing the landmines left from the wars that took place in the here over the past century, which halted the completion of infrastructure projects at Shalamcheh border crossing."

"Water and power supply to the border-crossing come from the Iranian side, which does not seem right for the Iraqi state," he explained.

"In cooperation with Iraq's regional center for mine-sweeping, a Danish organization removed the landmines and cleared the area, which allowed the establishment of some projects in Shatt al-Arab district."

"Shalamcheh is an essential border crossing to the Iraqi state," Tohme said, "PM Mustafa Kadhimi's government shall pay special needs to it instead of relying on Iran to provide the water and power the workers at our side need."