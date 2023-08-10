Labor Minister announces social aid program progress in Iraq

Shafaq News / Ahmed Al-Asadi, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, announced today, Thursday, that four phases of the social aid program have been completed, with the fifth phase starting. He highlighted the potential inclusion of 2.2 million citizens by year-end.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Al-Asadi stated, "We have finished four phases, covering a significant number of citizens. The fifth phase will wrap up in the coming weeks."

"Data integration is ongoing, and after analyzing poverty assessments, we will announce the fifth phase."

Al-Asadi emphasized, "Over 1.957 million citizens are covered, with an anticipated 2.2 million beneficiaries by year-end."

On July 22, 2023, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs indicated an increase in families receiving social protection aid, expecting over two million beneficiaries by year-end.