LANSOSAM, an Iraqi-produced medication for treating peptic ulcers

Shafaq News / The State Company for Drugs Industry and Medical Appliances (SDI) announced, on Friday, that it had succeeded in producing a new medication for treating stomach and duodenal ulcers.

SDI’s General Manager, Abdul Hamid Al-Salem, said in a statement the new medicine “LANSOSAM,” which contains Lansoprazole, is a 15mg/ 30 mg pills for treating types of peptic ulcers and stomach acidity.

Al-Salem said SDI has begun preparation for supplying the Iraqi Ministry of Health and the local market of LANSOSAM.

SDI was founded in 1965; the factory was started in 1970 in the field of drugs industries with excellence from international companies such as Lepetit, MSD, SKF, GLAXO, ASRA, and ROCHE.

The company is located in the city of Samarra, 50 km south of the center of Saladin Governorate, 120 km north of Baghdad.

The company is considered the largest local source for the provision of human drugs and international standards; it becomes one of the leading pioneer drugs companies in the region.