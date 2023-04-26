Kuwaiti actress fosters cultural diplomacy with historic theater performance in Iraq

Shafaq News/ In a landmark event reflecting the ongoing efforts to mend the long-standing rift between Kuwait and Iraq, Kuwaiti actress Haya Al-Shuaibi has brought her theatrical production, "Al-Hawsh," to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
This historic performance highlights the potential for cultural diplomacy to bridge the gap created by the former Iraqi regime's invasion of Kuwait more than three decades ago. Although residual sensitivities persist, artists from both nations endeavor to foster mutual understanding and goodwill through the power of creative expression.
During a television interview, Al-Shuaibi ignited a spirited debate on social media by asserting that several Kuwaiti artists have not heeded the requests from the Iraqi public to perform in Iraq. In contrast, she chose to present her play, described as a "comedy horror," in Baghdad.
According to media outlets from both countries, "Al-Hawsh" is the first production featuring Kuwaiti actors to be staged in Iraq since the Iraqi army invaded Kuwait in 1990, making it a groundbreaking cultural event.
The play serves as an artistic vehicle to emphasize the significance of Arab unity and the need to reject discord among the citizens of the same nation. Al-Shuaibi firmly believes that art can accomplish what politics has failed to achieve, specifically the improvement of relations between the Kuwaiti and Iraqi people. She expressed her aspirations for a brighter future, stating, "Enough already; we must restore the bridge of love and affinity between us, and return to the beautiful and sweet days... People are not to blame."
Kuwaiti media personality Fajer Al-Saeed shared a segment of Al-Shuaibi's interview, lauding her "formidable" initiative in "presenting a joint Kuwaiti theatrical production in Baghdad." Al-Saeed took to Twitter, saying, "I love the artist who opens up wider horizons beyond their surroundings. These are the steps that bring the two peoples closer together through soft power. Her success rivals any diplomatic efforts."
The complex relationship between Iraq and Kuwait has been described as "three-dimensional: historical, geographical, and economic." The historical dimension stems from Kuwait's previous affiliation with Basra during the Ottoman era. Geographically, the countries share a contentious border that has not been clearly defined, and economically, the two nations dispute over oil fields that stretch between them.
The strained relationship has also impacted the world of arts and culture, as debates frequently arise regarding the participation of Iraqi and Kuwaiti artists in each other's countries, reflecting lingering tensions from the 1990 invasion of Kuwait. One notable example is the case of Iraqi singer Kadim Al-Saher.
In 2017, a significant controversy emerged across media platforms and social networks when a concert featuring Al-Saher in Kuwait was announced, marking his return after a 28-year absence. Numerous Kuwaitis, including artists and media outlets, objected to Al-Saher's performance in Kuwait, citing his alleged support for the former regime and his singing for Saddam Hussein.
In response to the criticism, Al-Saher released an audio recording urging Iraqis and Kuwaitis to cease the contentious discussions and refrain from exchanging insults. He described the attacks against him as being driven by jealousy, resentment, and envy, and as an exploitation of the ongoing repercussions from the invasion of Kuwait.
Al-Saher acknowledged the immense suffering endured by the Kuwaiti people, which he stated was unacceptable to both God and the innocent Iraqi people who also bore the heavy cost of years of sanctions, injustice, pain, wars, and suffering.
Al-Saher reaffirmed his commitment to promoting love and peace through his music, saying, "I will continue to sing for love and peace, and because I love you, I sing."