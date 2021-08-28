Kuwaiti Prime Minister: we must consolidate Iraq's sovereignty and independence

Shafaq News/ Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah said on Saturday that the region would "not enjoy stability as long as Iraq miss it."

During his participation at the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, the Kuwaiti prime minister said that "this conference comes at a sensitive and important time for our region."

"Iraq was able, with the will of its people, to overcome the challenges, and hosting this conference is evidence of that."

Al-Sabah also indicated that Iraq is on the verge of a new and fateful stage represented by the upcoming elections, which require "our support and assistance…we must consolidate Iraq's sovereignty and independence and not interfere in its internal affairs."

He noted that the bilateral relations between the two countries are moving steadily, driven by a plan that includes various fields, praising Iraq's commitment and loyalty concerning the file of Kuwaiti prisoners.

He added, "We welcome what has been achieved and encourage what is left in finding the missing Kuwaitis, finding Kuwaiti property and the Kuwaiti archive due to its historical importance, and we hope that Iraq will continue to cooperate in the same framework to finalize bilateral issues."