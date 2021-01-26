Kuwaiti MP criticized his country for receiving Iraq’ Al-Halbousi
Date: 2021-01-26T07:22:13+0000
Shafaq News / Bader al-Dahoum, an Islamist opposition Kuwaiti MP Kuwaiti was criticized for his tweet against parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim who received his Iraqi counterpart, Muhammad Al-Halbousi.
Al-Dahoum said “Whoever (Al-Ghanmi) opposes pardoning patriotic men receives the speaker of a parliament (Al-Halbousi) which invaded our homeland and killed our people.”
Storming of the Kuwaiti National Assembly was one of the most serious political cases in the country the storming of parliament was the most serious protest to affect this Gulf Arab country in recent months.
In 2011, Footage showed protesters, including some opposition lawmakers, pushing security aside as they forced open the doors of the assembly. White head dresses worn by Gulf men were strewn on the floor outside the gates of the assembly.
However, Al-Dahoum ‘tweet was considered by some officials and personnel as an insult to the Emir of the country, and the Iraqi people.