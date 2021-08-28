Report

Kuwaiti MP calls his country to stop dealing with "a fragile Iraqi government"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-28T08:57:21+0000
Kuwaiti MP calls his country to stop dealing with "a fragile Iraqi government"

Shafaq News / Kuwaiti MP Marzouq Al-Khalifa demanded, on Saturday, to stop dealing with "a fragile Iraqi government" that works "under the control of criminal militias."

Before the Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al-Sabah headed to Iraq to participate in the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership," Al-Khalifa demanded that he stop his visit and not participate in the Conference.

The Kuwaiti Al-Rai newspaper quoted Al-Khalifa as saying that "seeing the Iraqi missiles in the Abdali sky amid the silence of the official authorities reflects the reality of our sleeping government."

"This aggression near our borders calls for stopping the Prime Minister's visit to Baghdad and stopping dealing with a fragile Iraqi government that is under the control of criminal militias," he added.

