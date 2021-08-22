Kuwaiti MP calls for halting his country's aid to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kuwaiti MP, Mubarak al-Hajraf, demanded his country's government to refrain from providing any support or aid to Iraq unless the latter returns the funds Saddam Hussein's regime looted during the Kuwait invasion in August 1990.

The Kuwaiti "Rai" newspaper quoted the lawmaker addressing his country's Prime Minister, "instead of sniveling over the economic strait, demand the Iraqi prime minister repatriate the Kuwaiti funds wasted in Iraq in the social insurance investments and private companies."

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, landed earlier today, Sunday, in Kuwait flanked by a high-profile government delegation.

The visit is al-Kadhimi's first since he took office in April last year.

In recent years, Iraqi-Kuwaiti ties have eased after years of strains due to Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

Iraq is set to host a regional conference later this month for neighboring countries aimed to defuse tensions in the region.

Iraq is seeking to rebuild its economy, exhausted by an ISIS sweep into the country in 2014 and an ensuing devastating war against the terror group.