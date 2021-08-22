Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kuwaiti MP calls for halting his country's aid to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-22T13:46:23+0000
Kuwaiti MP calls for halting his country's aid to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kuwaiti MP, Mubarak al-Hajraf, demanded his country's government to refrain from providing any support or aid to Iraq unless the latter returns the funds Saddam Hussein's regime looted during the Kuwait invasion in August 1990.

The Kuwaiti "Rai" newspaper quoted the lawmaker addressing his country's Prime Minister, "instead of sniveling over the economic strait, demand the Iraqi prime minister repatriate the Kuwaiti funds wasted in Iraq in the social insurance investments and private companies."

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, landed earlier today, Sunday, in Kuwait flanked by a high-profile government delegation.

The visit is al-Kadhimi's first since he took office in April last year.

In recent years, Iraqi-Kuwaiti ties have eased after years of strains due to Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait.

Iraq is set to host a regional conference later this month for neighboring countries aimed to defuse tensions in the region.

Iraq is seeking to rebuild its economy, exhausted by an ISIS sweep into the country in 2014 and an ensuing devastating war against the terror group.

related

Al-Kadhimi to Kuwait's Parliament Speaker: elections will be held on time

Date: 2021-08-22 14:07:07
Al-Kadhimi to Kuwait's Parliament Speaker: elections will be held on time

Kuwaiti Coast Guard enters the Iraqi territorial waters and seizes a boat

Date: 2020-09-07 09:25:20
Kuwaiti Coast Guard enters the Iraqi territorial waters and seizes a boat

Kuwait is keen to enhance its relations with Iraq, expert says

Date: 2021-08-22 15:43:34
Kuwait is keen to enhance its relations with Iraq, expert says

An Iraqi delegation to visit Kuwait tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-12 11:22:53
An Iraqi delegation to visit Kuwait tomorrow

Former Denver FBI Agent who Helped Capture Saddam Hussein Dies

Date: 2020-10-31 16:01:38
Former Denver FBI Agent who Helped Capture Saddam Hussein Dies

Iraq hands over human remains to Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-16 06:47:49
Iraq hands over human remains to Kuwait

Al-Halbousi to release officers from the former regime

Date: 2021-01-10 12:48:37
Al-Halbousi to release officers from the former regime

Iraq: 100 deputies call on to cancel an agreement with Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-19 11:36:31
Iraq: 100 deputies call on to cancel an agreement with Kuwait