Kuwaiti Foreign Minister to visit Baghdad by the end of July

Shafaq News / President Abdul Latif Rashid met with Kuwait's Ambassador to Iraq, Tariq Abdullah al-Faraj, on Sunday in Baghdad Palace, to discuss bilateral relations.

Rashid reiterated the importance of the current ties between the two fraternal countries during the meeting, according to a statement issued by the Office of the President of the Republic.

They also stressed the importance of coordination, consultation, and exchange of visits between the two sides to enhance bilateral cooperation and resolve outstanding issues.

The Kuwaiti diplomat, according to the statement, confirmed that his country’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah will visit Iraq at the end of this month.