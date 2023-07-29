Kuwaiti Foreign Minister to Visit Iraq on Sunday

Shafaq News / Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah is slated to arrive in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on a state visit tomorrow, Sunday.

Spokesperson to Iraq's ministry of foreign affairs, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said in a statement on Saturday that al-Sabah will meet with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, and the heads of the state for high-level talks.

The talks are expected to touch upon the bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries, including unresolved border disputes, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.