Kuwaiti Deputy FM receives Iraqi ambassador to Kuwait

Shafaq News / The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Majdi Al-Dhafiri met, on Wednesday, Iraq's Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi, to discuss bilateral ties between both countries.

The two sides tackled the latest remarks of an Iraqi Parliament Member regarding claims of attacking Iraqi Fishermen.

Al-Dhafiri expressed rejection and resentment of Kuwait regarding those remarks that do not reflect the "deep ties" between both countries, and do not meet the principles of good neighborliness.

Al-Dhafiri refuted such allegations and highly trusted the integrity of the procedures followed by the Kuwaiti Coast Guard forces, praising the continuous cooperation between the Kuwaiti Coast Guard Force and the Iraqi Naval Forces in dealing with the violations of Iraqi fishermen of sailing into Kuwaiti territorial waters."

(KUNA)