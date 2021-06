Kuwait’s coast guard arrested Iraqi fishermen

Date: 2021-06-30T09:30:54+0000

Shafaq News/ A local source in Basra said on Wednesday that the Kuwaiti Coast Guard arrested a number of Iraqi fishermen in the territorial waters. The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the Kuwaiti Coast Guard forces arrested 12 Iraqi fishermen and detained three boats in the Iraqi territorial waters when they approached the Khor Abdullah Canal. The source did not any further information. It is noteworthy that the Iraq–Kuwait border is 254 km (158 m) in length.

