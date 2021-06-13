Kuwait's ambassador to Shafaq News: we will implement infrastructure projects in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Iraq, Salem Al-Zamanan, asserted today, Sunday, his country's endeavor to implement infrastructure and other projects in Iraq, hinting at huge allocations to al-Anbar Governorate.

Al-Zamanan told Shafaq News Agency, on the sidelines of his visit to Fallujah in al-Anbar Governorate, "the visit came at the invitation of the United Nations to observe its efforts in minesweeping and securing areas after the liberation from ISIS, and spreading awareness among children and minors about the dangers of war remnants."

He added, "my last visit to Fallujah was two years ago. Today the city is different. The construction and rehabilitation efforts are obvious."

Al-Zamanan continued, "I wish for the Republic of Iraq security, safety, and stability, and I hope on my next visit all mines and war remnants are removed, and families return to their homes again."

On the Kuwait’s support for the Iraqi government’s efforts to bolster the reconstruction of liberated areas, Al-Zamanan said, “Kuwait has always been with Iraq and it interacts with all the issues related to Iraq. After declaring the victory over ISIS, Kuwait organized the Kuwait Conference for the reconstruction of Iraq. Many countries contributed and the sums were estimated at thirty billion dollars, Kuwait contributed to nearly two billions of the total."

"We are cooperating with the Iraqi Prime Minister to implement infrastructure and other projects. We also collaborated with the Affected Areas Reconstruction Fund and donated one hundred million dollars to the healthcare system. I believe many projects and large sums have been allocated to al-Anbar Governorate."