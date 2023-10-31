Kuwait renews rejection of Iraqi FSC decision on Khor Abdullah agreement

Shafaq News / Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the representative of the Amir of Kuwait, reiterated his country's stance, rejecting the Iraqi Supreme Federal Court's ruling on the constitutionality of the Khor Abdullah agreement regulating maritime navigation between the two nations.

Delivering his statement during the opening of a legislative session in the Kuwaiti National Assembly, Al-Sabah deemed the Iraqi court's decision "contrary to all international agreements, laws, and charters," emphasizing Kuwait's unwavering commitment to those agreements and international laws.