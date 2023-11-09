Kuwait releases four detained Iraqi fishermen

Shafaq News / A local source in Basra reported today, Thursday, that Kuwaiti authorities have released four Iraqi fishermen who were detained by them.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that, after efforts and follow-up by the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and the Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait, Manhal Al-Safi, the four Iraqi fishermen who were apprehended by the Kuwaiti coast guard in the past period have been released.

He added that the released fishermen arrived in Basra province late last night.