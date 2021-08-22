Report

Kuwait is keen to enhance its relations with Iraq, expert says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-22T15:43:34+0000
Kuwait is keen to enhance its relations with Iraq, expert says

Shafaq News/ Kuwaiti political analyst, Anwar Al-Rasheed, said that it is in Kuwait's interest to stand by Iraq in its economic crises.

Al-Rasheed told Shafaq News Agency, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's visit to Kuwait aims to enhance relations between the two countries in general and to build bridges of communication in various fields."

He added that challenges are facing the Iraqi people at all levels, and it is in Kuwait's interest to push for consolidating relations and analyze matters, including the economic aspect of its importance.

Al-Rasheed indicated that the security and stability of the region will be on the agenda of the visit, noting that the economic file will be one of the hot files during the visit.

