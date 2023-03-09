Kuwait expresses a desire to strengthen cooperation with Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi prime minister, Mohamad S. Al-Sudani, made a phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Both sides discussed the cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

Al-Sudani congratulated the Kuwaiti prime minister on being re-appointing in his position.

Sheikh Al-Sabah thanked Al-Sudani, and affirmed Kuwait's desire to "strengthen cooperation and coordination with Iraq in various files."