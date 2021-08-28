Report

Kuwait Prime Minister, GCC Secretary-General arrive in Iraq to participate in Baghdad Conference

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-28T07:31:12+0000
Shafaq News/ Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al-Sabah and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef bin Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf arrived in the Iraqi capital to participate in the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership."

Al-Hajraf was received by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Iraqi officials at Baghdad International Airport. While the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, welcomed the Kuwaiti PM.

Iraq has invited Iran and neighboring countries to a summit in Baghdad with the objective of calming tensions, which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years.

The Summit will discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon's collapse, and a regional water crisis. It could take a step towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement even though they have yet to say what representation they will send.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has also invited Gulf allies Egypt and Jordan and Turkey and French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is co-organizing the Summit, expected to be held on Saturday.

