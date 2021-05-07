Kurds in Saladin seeks to reserve seats in the Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News/ A leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) revealed on Friday that three Kurdish candidates will be running in the parliamentary elections in Saladin in Governorate.

Hassan Muhammad Ahmad, the PUK leader told Shafaq News agency that “Two PUK candidates and one of Kurdistan Democratic Party will run in the October elections within the Balad 2 electoral district, which includes Balad, Dujail, Dhuluiya, Amerli, Tuz Khurmatu and Suleiman Beik.

"The new system in the upcoming elections gives us (as Kurdish) opportunities to reserve one of Saladin's parliamentary seats."

It is noteworthy that Saladin has no Kurdish representative in the Parliament due to the political and sectarian conflicts and security challenges.

The Kurds in the Governorate, which counts about 50 thousands, always complain of absence and marginalization in governmental departments, amid warnings of demographic plans seeking to abolish the Kurdish presence.