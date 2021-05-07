Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurds in Saladin seeks to reserve seats in the Iraqi Parliament

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-07T10:55:52+0000
Kurds in Saladin seeks to reserve seats in the Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News/ A leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) revealed on Friday that three Kurdish candidates will be running in the parliamentary elections in Saladin in Governorate.

Hassan Muhammad Ahmad, the PUK leader told Shafaq News agency that “Two PUK candidates and one of Kurdistan Democratic Party will run in the October elections within the Balad 2 electoral district, which includes Balad, Dujail, Dhuluiya, Amerli, Tuz Khurmatu and Suleiman Beik.

"The new system in the upcoming elections gives us (as Kurdish) opportunities to reserve one of Saladin's parliamentary seats."

It is noteworthy that Saladin has no Kurdish representative in the Parliament due to the political and sectarian conflicts and security challenges.

The Kurds in the Governorate, which counts about 50 thousands, always complain of absence and marginalization in governmental departments, amid warnings of demographic plans seeking to abolish the Kurdish presence.

related

Albu Dor death toll reaches eight

Date: 2021-03-12 13:36:18
Albu Dor death toll reaches eight

Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-01 05:14:27
Three Iraqi soldiers wounded in an explosion in Saladin

The Iraqi Parliament to hold its session next Saturday

Date: 2020-09-22 11:49:20
The Iraqi Parliament to hold its session next Saturday

Five Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2021-02-12 10:50:39
Five Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Saladin

The Parliament may postpone voting on the budget bill, MP says

Date: 2021-03-26 11:31:13
The Parliament may postpone voting on the budget bill, MP says

The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee hosts the Iraqi minister of interior

Date: 2020-08-20 10:58:54
The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee hosts the Iraqi minister of interior

Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

Date: 2021-01-11 08:30:32
Iraq ‘Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorists in Nineveh and Saladin

The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

Date: 2020-11-07 10:46:12
The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law