Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurds call on Baghdad to reopen the Kurdish parties' headquarters in the disputed areas

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-30T19:39:00+0000
Kurds call on Baghdad to reopen the Kurdish parties' headquarters in the disputed areas

Shafaq News / Kurds in Diyala Kurdish parties called on the federal government to end the political marginalization they are subjected to in the disputed areas in the governorate and reopen the political headquarters of the Kurdish forces in the administrative units.

Ibrahim Hasan, the media official of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Organizations Center in Khanaqin, told Shafaq News agency, "Some parties deliberately marginalize the Kurds in the disputed areas in Khanaqin, al-Saadiyah, Jalawla, Qara Tapa, and Jabara, by preventing opening party headquarters from practicing political activity and competing in parliamentary elections. ".

Hasan considered the government's disregard for the democratic demands of the Kurds guaranteed by the constitution, as "political marginalization that cannot be accepted. The Kurdish component is an essential part of Iraq's as a whole, and it cannot be cut off or absent in any Iraqi governorate."

"Kurdish citizens in the disputed areas in Diyala will run for the elections amid political and national absence," he added, "Despite everything, the Kurdish voter will give his vote to whomever he deems appropriate for the interests of the component and the interest of Diyala in general."

He called on the federal government and the security authorities to intervene and reopen the Kurdish headquarters in Diyala, noting, "It is not possible to build political and demographic equations through exclusion and marginalization."

The Kurdish parties were forced to leave their headquarters in the disputed areas covered by Article 140 of the constitution in Diyala and several other governorates, after the military campaign launched by the Iraqi forces supported by al-Hashd al-Shaabi, following the independence referendum that the Kurdistan Region held in September of 2017

related

Three Kurdish parties will be contesting for the legislative elections in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-02 13:44:17
Three Kurdish parties will be contesting for the legislative elections in Diyala

MP of Diyala warns of an "unprecedented" drought

Date: 2021-05-17 17:36:52
MP of Diyala warns of an "unprecedented" drought

Diyala registers the first COVID-19 infection among journalists

Date: 2020-08-07 15:44:33
Diyala registers the first COVID-19 infection among journalists

A civilian injured in an IED blast in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-07 14:59:09
A civilian injured in an IED blast in Diyala

The 2021 budget revives a project that serves 200,000 people in Baqubah, MP says

Date: 2021-02-17 15:04:57
The 2021 budget revives a project that serves 200,000 people in Baqubah, MP says

A child killed in an explosion in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-20 11:44:00
A child killed in an explosion in Diyala

Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-22 13:59:25
Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Iraqi forces launch a security operation in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-02 07:55:23
Iraqi forces launch a security operation in Diyala