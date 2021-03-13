Kurdistan's share is not the only obstacle to the budget approval, MP says

Shafaq News/ Sairoon Alliance, supported by the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, revealed on Saturday that the disputes that hamper the federal budget's approval do not only revolve around the Kurdistan Region's share of it, citing an array of other pending issues.

MP of Sairoon, Riyadh Al-Masoudi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the problems and disagreements over the 2021 budget bill are not only related to the share of the Kurdistan Region. There are other technical differences, including the issue of the exchange rate of the dinar against the dollar, promotions, and the surpluses from the rise of oil prices, among other issues."

He added, "so far, there is no consensus to pass the 2021 budget on Monday's session," explaining, "placing the bill for a vote does not mean passing it."

Al-Masoudi ruled out "the possibility of passing the budget bill without the consensus of all political parties. However, such consensus has not happened until now."