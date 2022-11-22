Report

Kurdistan's president discuss Judicial reform with Judge Zeidan

Date: 2022-11-22T13:57:10+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of Iraq's Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the chair of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, Judge Faiq Zidan, today, Tuesday, in Baghdad.

According to a readout by the region's presidency, President Barzani exchanged views with Judge Zeidan on ways to support the Judicial system and provide facilities to the duties of courts in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

"Both sides emphasized the importance of cooperation between the authorities, the political parties, and the different communities of Iraq to face the challenges and bring the country to peace," the statement said.

"President Barzani reiterated the importance of the role of judiciary in the stability and management of the country; and specifically pointed out the active role of the President of the Supreme Council of Justice of Iraq," it added.

