Kurdistan's president and Iraq's PM discuss security in the border areas

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani laid emphasis on addressing security issues in the border territories.

Prime Minister al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with the president of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, in his office in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political and security situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

The meeting touched upon the ties between Baghdad and Erbil, the federal government's program, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

Al-Sudani said that his government attaches importance to the security and stability of the Iraqi border areas in accordance with the latest statement of the ministerial security council