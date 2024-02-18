Kurdistan's president, U.S. congressman discuss security partnership

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani met with a delegation from the US Congress for talks security cooperation and the partnership between the United States and Iraq, an official readout by his bureau said on Sunday.

The readout said that President Barzani and the U.S. delegation, led by Congressman Michael Turner, met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) and addressed the Baghdad-Erbil disputes and the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

The readout said the delegation "reaffirmed the US Congress's continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan region," stressing that "the US views Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as important allies and partners in the region."