Kurdistan's leading parties agree on candidates for construction and environment federal portfolios: source

Shafaq News/ The leading parties in Iraq's region of Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), have agreed on candidates for the federal construction and environment portfolio, a source revealed on Monday.

"Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani has agreed with them that the KDP figure, Bangin Rikani, will be assigned to the Construction, Housing, and Municipalities Ministry," he said.

"The Ministry of Environment will be awarded to the PUK's nominee Nizar Amidi," the source added.

"A vote of confidence will be held soon in the parliament," the source concluded.