Shafaq News/ yesterday Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks by phone with Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

“Had a productive call with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani today to reaffirm our partnership and discuss attacks in the IKR. The U.S. will continue to work with Iraq to address their security challenges and protect U.S. and Coalition personnel.” Blinken said on Twitter.