Kurdistan's President praises the US support for Iraq and the Region

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met today, Thursday Jennifer Gavito, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iran and Iraq Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

A statement issued by the Kurdish Presidency said that Gavito confirmed that the United States is "looking at Iraq with interest and that its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region is based on friendship and a long-term strategic partnership."

The US Official considered that the stability of Iraq is essential for the strength of the Region.

Gavito reiterated the US commitment to continue its support for reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs and reorganize its forces, noting that it can help the Kurdistan Region in other areas, such as security, energy economy, and culture.

She also referred to her visit to the Citadel of Erbil to see the restoration process, stressing that they encourage American investment in the Region, mainly through the US's DFC Foundation, which provides financial support for investment projects.

For his part, Barzani congratulated Gavito for her new position and praised the continued US support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, stressing the Kurdistan Region's desire to strengthen its relations with the United States and expand areas of cooperation.

The two sides discussed the issue of the upcoming elections when Barzani expressed hope that the elections would provide another opportunity for all Iraqi forces and parties to work together and implement the constitution and the federal system.

Both sides also discussed the Iraqi-US strategic dialogue, the latest political and security developments in Iraq, the challenges facing the country, the dangers of terrorism and ISIS operations in Iraq and the Region, the tasks of the Global Coalition in Iraq, the relations of Erbil and Baghdad and other issues of common interests.